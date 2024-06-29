Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the May 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 603,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Revelation Biosciences Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REVB traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 64,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,585. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.18. Revelation Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $28.99.

Get Revelation Biosciences alerts:

Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.39) by $2.93. Equities research analysts expect that Revelation Biosciences will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revelation Biosciences

Revelation Biosciences Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Revelation Biosciences stock. Sabby Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revelation Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:REVB Free Report ) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Revelation Biosciences accounts for approximately 0.2% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 6.40% of Revelation Biosciences worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. It engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including GEM-SSI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of surgical sit infection; GEM-AKI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of acute kidney injury; and GEM-CKD, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of chronic kidney disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revelation Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelation Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.