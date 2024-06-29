Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 68.2% from the May 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 603,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Revelation Biosciences Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:REVB traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.91. The stock had a trading volume of 64,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,585. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.18. Revelation Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $28.99.
Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.39) by $2.93. Equities research analysts expect that Revelation Biosciences will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. It engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including GEM-SSI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of surgical sit infection; GEM-AKI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of acute kidney injury; and GEM-CKD, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of chronic kidney disease.
