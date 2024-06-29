Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for argenx SE’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for argenx in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao expects that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($2.88) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for argenx’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $519.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.42.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $430.04 on Thursday. argenx has a 1-year low of $327.73 and a 1-year high of $550.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $382.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.98 and a beta of 0.65.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $412.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 49.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,504,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,651 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,961,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,099,000 after acquiring an additional 530,181 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 24.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,216,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,690,000 after acquiring an additional 439,889 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,174,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,666,000 after acquiring an additional 346,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,234,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,666,000 after acquiring an additional 234,567 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

