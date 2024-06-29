Request (REQ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.60 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. Request has a total market cap of $106.03 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Request has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012473 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009756 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60,871.29 or 1.00012474 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00012757 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00076760 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10851832 USD and is down -4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $2,477,128.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

