Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stake Trimmed by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Republic Services makes up 4.5% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Republic Services worth $67,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Republic Services by 3,014.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.14.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RSG stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $194.34. 4,315,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $140.23 and a one year high of $196.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.54%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

