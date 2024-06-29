Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 129.6% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Rémy Cointreau Trading Up 0.5 %

REMYY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.32. 135,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 2.50. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $17.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

