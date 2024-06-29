Relx (NYSE:RELX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Relx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Relx stock opened at $45.89 on Tuesday. Relx has a 12-month low of $31.38 and a 12-month high of $46.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Relx by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Relx by 192.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

