Reliant Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,656 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Adobe by 35.3% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 655 shares of the software company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in Adobe by 660.0% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 190 shares of the software company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 888 shares of the software company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $8.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $555.54. 5,084,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,723,748. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $485.04 and a 200-day moving average of $535.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.67.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,270 shares of company stock worth $15,165,916. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

