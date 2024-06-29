Reliant Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies comprises about 2.7% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,255.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total value of $2,899,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $12,495,890 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TYL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $485.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price (up previously from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.09.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $8.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $502.78. The stock had a trading volume of 665,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,870. The company has a 50 day moving average of $476.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.36. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.16 and a twelve month high of $506.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 113.75, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $512.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.79 million. Research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

