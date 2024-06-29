Reliant Investment Management LLC Has $7.14 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Reliant Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 3.3% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Home Depot by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,540,197,000 after buying an additional 347,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $4,311,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,802,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,050,363,000 after acquiring an additional 195,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,465,972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,240,783,000 after acquiring an additional 82,672 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $2.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $344.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,344,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,389. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $341.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $338.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.60.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

