Reliant Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. IQVIA accounts for about 2.3% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,448,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,028. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. Truist Financial decreased their price target on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.73.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

