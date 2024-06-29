Reliant Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,355,141,000 after buying an additional 365,871 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,238,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,248 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Truist Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,384,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,162,000 after purchasing an additional 732,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,364,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,568,000 after purchasing an additional 39,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Truist Financial by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,731,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,395,000 after purchasing an additional 883,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Compass Point raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:TFC traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $38.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,600,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,012,324. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $40.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $51.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.13.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

