Register Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 129.3% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FHN. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of First Horizon from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHN traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,368,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,870,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

First Horizon Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.