Register Financial Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management makes up approximately 0.9% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE APO traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,003,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,938. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.77 and a fifty-two week high of $119.69. The company has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.70.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.21). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $3,338,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,002,634.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

