Register Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $118,000 Investment in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTF. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth $268,000.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.40. 192,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,010. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $18.15 and a 12-month high of $23.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

