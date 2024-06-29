Register Financial Advisors LLC Invests $78,000 in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 78,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 287.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 200,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 148,520 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,728,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 81,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.15. 41,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,723. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average is $21.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

