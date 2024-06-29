Register Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,596 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,443,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,673,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,748 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,318,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,592,010,000 after buying an additional 195,512 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 411.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after buying an additional 26,443,257 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,938,647,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,943,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $897,758,000 after buying an additional 211,397 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Macquarie raised their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

In related news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS stock traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.19. 21,427,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,476,657. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.57. The stock has a market cap of $180.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

