Register Financial Advisors LLC Has $932,000 Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 184.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,121 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. bought a new position in Cousins Properties during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Stock Up 2.9 %

CUZ stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.14. 1,796,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,196. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.28. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $209.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.35 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cousins Properties news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,657,271.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,676.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CUZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.