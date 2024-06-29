Register Financial Advisors LLC Buys 852 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 1.3% of Register Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,466,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,290,957. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.29. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $57.94.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

