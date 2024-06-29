Register Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down previously from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

NIKE Stock Down 20.0 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $18.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.36. The stock had a trading volume of 129,696,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,299,254. The company has a market capitalization of $113.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.15. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.55 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

