Register Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in ON by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ON in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in ON in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in ON by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ON in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on ON from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TheStreet cut ON from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on ON from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on ON from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

ON Price Performance

ONON traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $38.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,244,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,295,759. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.17. On Holding AG has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.27.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. ON had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $581.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that On Holding AG will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

ON Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

