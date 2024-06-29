ReddCoin (RDD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $9.24 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 405.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $9.24 million and $1,945.19 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 295.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.35 or 0.00120485 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00014846 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009568 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000150 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.