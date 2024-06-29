ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0003

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 51.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $8.23 million and approximately $2,054.15 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 268.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.15 or 0.00123277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009567 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00014606 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000143 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

