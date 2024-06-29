ReddCoin (RDD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,019.11

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 29th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $17.97 million and $2,019.11 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 703.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.40 or 0.00122132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009710 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00014616 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000154 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

