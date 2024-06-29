Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Down 0.3%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.30 and last traded at $52.52. Approximately 975,376 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,346,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Realty Income Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 291.67%.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of O. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,251,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,807,000 after purchasing an additional 217,512 shares during the last quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD bought a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at $2,172,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 654.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1,798.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 106,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after buying an additional 100,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

