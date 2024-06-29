Raydium (RAY) Trading 8% Higher Over Last Week

Raydium (RAY) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. Raydium has a market cap of $431.48 million and approximately $8.34 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.64 or 0.00002695 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Raydium Profile
Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,254 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,939,259 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.
Buying and Selling Raydium
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
