Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in June

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RAIFY remained flat at $4.49 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 795. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $5.55.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 16.66%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2151 per share. This is an increase from Raiffeisen Bank International’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. Raiffeisen Bank International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking services to corporate, private customers, and institutional customers. The company offers cash management, cross border accounts, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri food and beverage, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.

