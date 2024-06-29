Radio Caca (RACA) Price Tops $0.0002

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $65.37 million and approximately $3.98 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000297 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00010664 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 367,835,221,779 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

