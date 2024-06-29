R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on R1 RCM from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in R1 RCM by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,940,792 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $270,368,000 after buying an additional 947,310 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,343,199 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,188,000 after acquiring an additional 67,485 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 553.9% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 7,125,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $75,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035,340 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,120,817 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $77,171,000 after purchasing an additional 218,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of R1 RCM by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,696,412 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $70,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $12.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. R1 RCM has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $18.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -157.00 and a beta of 0.86.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $603.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.88 million. R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that R1 RCM will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

