Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Short Interest Down 56.8% in June

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the May 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

QRTEB stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.23. 30,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,772. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.00. Qurate Retail has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

See Also

