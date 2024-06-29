Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) Shares Down 1.1%

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.76 and last traded at C$1.77. 26,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 58,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.79.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QTRH shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$1.80 to C$2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Cormark upped their price target on Quarterhill from C$1.35 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Quarterhill from C$2.50 to C$2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$203.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system business in Canada and internationally. The company offers riteSuite, which offers mobility solutions, such as all-electronic tolling, dynamic pricing, agency interoperability, hosted mobility solutions, and machine learning; back-office solutions, which offers account management, customer service, violation processing, and technical services operations; roadside solutions, which offers onsite and remote maintenance and field operations services, including tolling facility support, lane equipment control, and cash management services; and international road dynamics products and services, which offers automated truck weigh stations, toll road systems and equipment, red light and speed enforcement systems, and traffic management and safety systems.

