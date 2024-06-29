Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Quanta Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years. Quanta Services has a dividend payout ratio of 3.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Quanta Services to earn $8.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR opened at $254.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $286.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up previously from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.85.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

