QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Norwood Financial Corp

Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 72.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Norwood Financial Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank OH acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.1 %

QCOM traded up $4.03 on Friday, reaching $199.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,545,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,371,027. The stock has a market cap of $222.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.82 and its 200 day moving average is $169.22.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.52, for a total transaction of $135,050.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at $44,068,735.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

