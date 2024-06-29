QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 3,100.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

QinetiQ Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:QNTQY traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.53. The company had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,414. QinetiQ Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.94.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

