QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 3,100.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
QinetiQ Group Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:QNTQY traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.53. The company had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,414. QinetiQ Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.94.
About QinetiQ Group
