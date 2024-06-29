Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Kura Sushi USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kura Sushi USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.65 million.

KRUS has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Kura Sushi USA Trading Down 23.4 %

KRUS opened at $63.09 on Thursday. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $122.81. The company has a market cap of $708.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.68 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 237.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 293.5% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of Kura Sushi USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $549,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at $144,390.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kura Sushi USA

