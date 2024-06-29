PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Shares Gap Up to $23.78

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.78, but opened at $24.49. PureTech Health shares last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.

PureTech Health Stock Up 2.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureTech Health

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, engages in the development and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, which is under Phase 2 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, targeting galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

