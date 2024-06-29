PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Short Interest Up 9,007.1% in June

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, a growth of 9,007.1% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.7 days.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock remained flat at $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42. PT Bank Mandiri has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.50.
About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
