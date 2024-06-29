PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Short Interest Up 9,007.1% in June

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,500 shares, a growth of 9,007.1% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.7 days.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk stock remained flat at $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.42. PT Bank Mandiri has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.50.

About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk

Featured Articles

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Indonesia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Timor Leste, Shanghai, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. The company operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. It offers savings and current accounts, time deposits, demand deposits, and foreign currency savings and current accounts; motorcycle loans, mortgage loan, and housing loans, as well as loans for various purposes, such as education, home renovation, marriage, health, and other needs for individuals; and working capital loans, investment loans, people's business loans, syndicated loans, and micro business loans for businesses.

