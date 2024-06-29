Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prudential from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:PUK opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. Prudential has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prudential by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Prudential by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 19,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Prudential by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prudential by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Prudential by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

