Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Upgraded by Stephens to Overweight

Stephens upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PB. Barclays started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.86.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE PB opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.12. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $68.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $420.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.88 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 144,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 100,579 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 359.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 247,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,793,000 after acquiring an additional 193,953 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,923,000 after acquiring an additional 89,617 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 157,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,642,000 after acquiring an additional 49,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,693,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,512,000 after acquiring an additional 53,844 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

