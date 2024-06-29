ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG) Shares Sold by Opinicus Capital Inc.

Opinicus Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGHG. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 2.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000.

IGHG traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.31. 10,186 shares of the stock were exchanged. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $78.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.3424 dividend. This is an increase from ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged’s previous dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

