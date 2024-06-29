ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Declares Dividend of $0.36

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3625 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Price Performance
Shares of HYHG stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $64.14. The stock had a trading volume of 27,164 shares. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $70.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.70.
About ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.