ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG) Declares Dividend of $0.36

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (BATS:HYHG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3625 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF Price Performance

Shares of HYHG stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $64.14. The stock had a trading volume of 27,164 shares. ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $70.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.70.

About ProShares High Yield-Interest Rate Hedged ETF

The ProShares High Yield—Interest Rate Hedged (HYHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index that goes long high-yield USD debt from US and Canadian issuers and shorts a duration-matched combination of 2-, 5- and 10-year US Treasurys.

