ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
ProPhase Labs Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of -0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ProPhase Labs has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $7.59.
ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 million. ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ProPhase Labs will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPhase Labs
About ProPhase Labs
ProPhase Labs, Inc develops and commercializes novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. It operates through two segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. The company provides a range of TK supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProPhase Labs
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.