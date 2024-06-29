ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

ProPhase Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRPH opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of -0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ProPhase Labs has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $7.59.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 million. ProPhase Labs had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 82.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ProPhase Labs will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProPhase Labs

About ProPhase Labs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $756,000. 9.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

ProPhase Labs, Inc develops and commercializes novel drugs, dietary supplements, and compounds in the United States. It operates through two segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. The company provides a range of TK supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.