Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their buy rating on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $235.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PGR. Citigroup upped their target price on Progressive from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $216.81.

Get Progressive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PGR

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $207.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35. Progressive has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $217.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Progressive will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,996.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,518 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,674 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.