PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.38. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

PostNL Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63.

About PostNL

PostNL N.V. provides postal and logistics services to businesses and consumers in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Parcels and Mail in the Netherlands and PostNL Other segments. It collects, sorts, transports, and delivers letters and parcels; and offers data management, direct marketing, and fulfillment services, as well as cross-border mail and parcels solutions.

