Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target Lowered to $356.00 at Oppenheimer

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $416.00 to $356.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Pool from $415.00 to $370.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $328.00.

Get Pool alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pool

Pool Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of POOL opened at $307.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Pool has a 12 month low of $299.24 and a 12 month high of $422.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $355.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.78.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Pool’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pool will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 11,800.0% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pool

(Get Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.