Polymesh 1-Day Volume Reaches $12.97 Million (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000470 BTC on major exchanges. Polymesh has a market capitalization of $149.29 million and $12.97 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polymesh has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,064,313,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 1,064,021,964.277254 with 856,778,570.521644 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.285078 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $17,713,202.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

