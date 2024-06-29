Piper Sandler Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $150.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.52.

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $131.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $854,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,557 shares in the company, valued at $90,780,874.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $854,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,780,874.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $6,354,320.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 319,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,840 shares of company stock worth $37,961,924 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 112.9% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $450,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 26,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 295.9% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 91,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 68,202 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Micron Technology by 14.8% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 28,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

