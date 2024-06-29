Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Humana (NYSE:HUM)

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $392.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Humana to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $409.55.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $373.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $343.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $351.97. Humana has a 1-year low of $298.61 and a 1-year high of $530.54. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Humana by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in Humana by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Humana by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Humana by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

