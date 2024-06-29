Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 190 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $546,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 196,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $120.98. 321,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,879. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $125.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9304 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

