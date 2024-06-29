Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XMLV. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XMLV traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.23. 186,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,845. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $47.35 and a 1-year high of $57.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.51. The company has a market cap of $796.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.72.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

