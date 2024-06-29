Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Lowers Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 514,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 209,386 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 66,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.24. 1,251,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,760. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
