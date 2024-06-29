Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Lowers Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 514,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 209,386 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 66,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.24. 1,251,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,760. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $32.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.